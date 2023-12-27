Suara.com – Pratama Arhan's wife, Azizah Salsha, witnessed Manchester United's victory on Boxing Day. The Red Devils won dramatically against Aston Villa.

Azizah Salsha recently followed Pratama Arhan to Türkiye. Interestingly, she gave a luxurious gift to her husband for his birthday.

Pratama Arhan bought a watch worth Rp. 1 billion from his wife.

So, after giving a surprise to her husband, it turned out that Zize went to England. One of the goals is watching the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match, Wednesday (27/12/2023) early morning WIB.

This is known from Azizah's personal Instagram account post. He shared a portrait when he was in the stands at Old Trafford.

“Red and proud. Watching MU for the first time and seeing them win the comeback,” wrote Azizah Salsha.

Indeed, Manchester United managed to achieve a dramatic victory when they hosted Aston Villa. Ash's son Erik ten Hag beat his guests 3-2.

Initially, Aston Villa managed to take the lead in this match. John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker silenced the home fans in the first half.

However, the Red Devils managed to comeback in the second half. It was Alejandro Garnacho who scored two goals then Rasmus Hojlund sealed the victory for the team nicknamed the Red Devils.