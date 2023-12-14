The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that it will stop supporting E3 and that the annual event, almost 30 years after its creation, will cease to exist. However, this could not be the end of the events of the ESAbut is already planning a kind of successor to the event.

Although the activities of the ESA They are not limited to the organization of E3, the annual event was the most important. After its cancellation, many might think that ESA's days as an organizer of events of this kind have also come to an end, but the truth is that the association has not yet given up, considering that the companies' individual events, which are limited to virtual broadcasts, They still don't fill the void left by E3.

This was stated by the director general of ESA, Stanley Pierre-Louis. Although the manager acknowledged that time made E3 out of date and failed to adapt to the current needs of the industry, he also mentioned that the presentations carried out by each company do not replace or cover “the need to unite people“, something that E3 did year after year.

“Different companies have different needs in how they market their work. For some companies a consumer event It is the right vehicle. For others it is work with the press and business partners to enhance your message. For each company it is different. Depending on the game, depending on the product, it is necessary a different type of event. We've seen companies find ways to reach the audiences they want to reach when they want to reach them. That's what makes this industry exciting and what makes this the right time for explore different options for what we can contribute to the industry,” said the manager (via VentureBeat).

What will be the future of ESA without E3?

In that sense, Pierre-Louis confessed that the ESA plans new ways to cover that social needalthough he made it clear that it is in an early phase.

“We will think about exploring ways to bring everyone together to tell a story about the industry. I don't know how that will turn out. We are spending time thinking what is the narrative, because there is a good time for the industry to reform and renew the way the public thinks about video games. But they are premature ideas“commented Pierre-Louis.

The ESA wants to work on a new video game event that unites fans

It is important to mention that the most recent editions of Sumer Game Fest They have ceased to be solely digital, but have carried out activities and demonstrations with the press thanks to the participation of distribution companies. However, the public can only attend the ceremony itself and not the subsequent events, unlike what happened with the last editions of E3, which The public could attend by purchasing a ticket.

On the other hand, there are video game companies that organize their own in-person events and festivals focused on their franchises and coexistence with fans, such as Square Enix with the Final Fantasy Fan Festival y Nintendo with his Nintendo LiveFor example.

What do you think of the ESA leader's answers? What kind of event do you think ESA could plan to replace E3? Tell us in the comments.

