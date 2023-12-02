After Black Friday, there is still work to be done in the shopping field to prepare gifts for events such as Secret Santa or Christmas. To this end, El Corte Inglés has already launched its first Tecnoprecios campaign prior to Christmas, with numerous discounts on electronics. Offers that end on next December 6.

Hisense 65A7KQ





A Smart TV with great value for money that offers a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution and at 100 Hz, in addition to having compatibility with HDR10+ and HLG. It also stands out for its sound, with 70 W power speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

Its usual price, which is around 949 euros, drops to 899 euros, with a difference of about 50 euros.

SAMSUNG TV QLED 4K 2023 55Q80C Smart T de 55″ con Direct Full Array, Procesador Neural 4K con IA, Real Depth Enhancer, 40W con Dolby Atmos® y Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Google Pixel 8 + Pixel Buds A-series





Google’s latest launch in mobile phones, which is also one of the winners at the Xataka 2023 Awards, offers a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080p and 120 Hz refresh rate. Your processor is Tensor G3 from Google itself, which accompanies it 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

For cameras, it has a dual rear camera with 50 MP main sensor plus another 12 MP. Its price remains at 799.90 euros, but it includes the Pixel Buds A Bluetooth headphones completely free.

Google Pixel 8 + Pixel Buds A

Evil Nikon Z Camera





If you are looking for a quality camera for your Christmas snapshots, this Nikon model can be a great option. It is a mirrorless camera and more compact than a normal DSLR. It combines a retro design with current technologies, mounting an articulated TFT screen, OLED electronic viewfinder, 20.9 MP DX (APS-C) sensor and 4K recording.

Additionally, it includes the objective Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, so you don’t have to look for it separately. Its usual price of 1,199 euros drops to 929 euros.

Nikon Z FC Camera and 16-50mm, Silver

HP 15s-fc0010ns





This entry-level HP laptop features a 15.6-inch screen, Full HD resolution and brightness of 250 nits. Inside, mount the AMD Ryzen 3, along with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. In addition, it comes with Windows 11 operating system.

The price of this affordable model for office automation goes from the recommended 529 euros to the current 399 euros, with a discount of 130 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6





It has a screen 1.5-inch Super AMOLED with 480 x 480 pixels resolution. It is made of sapphire crystal and has Always On Display. It incorporates Samsung’s bioactive sensor to measure heart rate, in addition to coming with a GPS chip, dual Wi-Fi, LTE, support for NFC y Bluetooth 5.3while the battery has 425 mAh and 10 W fast charging.

This is the new generation of Samsung smart watches, whose sixth edition is now a reality. Now in El Corte Inglés for 229 euros, for the usual 279 euros in recent weeks.

More offers

Images | HP, Samsung, Google and Nikon

