Although we are often told that revenge is never good, (if El Chavo del 8), there is no doubt that this in a video game can be quite funny and encouraging. Something that can happen in seconds or minutes during a game, eliminating the person who killed you previously, or it can also happen after several days or even months. Time it took for a Diablo 2: Resurrected player to plan his revenge, waiting eight months to carry it out.

A story that this gamer with the nickname KrimzonTheRed shared with great joy in a post on a gaming forum, telling about this revenge plan that he worked on for 8 months, finally came true. According to him, all this happened in April 2023 when while venturing into the multiplayer of Diablo 2: Resurrected, he asked for help in the chat saying that he was new to the “Hell” difficulty, thanking any advice.

And since he had had very good experiences with the Diablo 2 community, he felt safe asking for help, which was delivered by a group of players who, unfortunately, had bad intentions. It was thus that a player from this group lured him towards a portal with the claim that “it was safe”, but upon passing through it, Krimzon was quickly killed by much more powerful enemies, losing his level 70 Barbarian forever.

Conversation about when Krimzon lost his level 70 character

KrimzonTheRed realized that this was apparently a group of friends in the game who had fun tricking players like him into their deaths. One of the murderers even made fun of him on the same forum, to which he responded by telling them to improve his attitude, since this behavior was regrettable, and then he continued on his way. However, according to his account, he took note of the players' names and Battletags “for later use.”

Eight months to take revenge

In September 2023, Krimzon met the player Gwyneth, whom he identified as one of the assassins at that time. For months, Krimzon sought to gain Gwyneth's trust, playing alongside him, befriending him, and never revealing that she considered him one of her former assassins. Both planned their foray into Hardcore PvP for months. In that time, Krimzon even raised his new Barbarian to level 99, the first character of his to reach that level.

The party members mocked him for the idea of ​​joining PvP and ironically told him that if he had never done it before, he would surely be killed immediately and lose his character. Despite the ridicule, Krimzon delved into Diablo 2's PvP and, after getting his first experiences as a player assassin, December 5, 2023 arrived, the day he wanted to go on the hunt with Gwyneth. . As he says in his publication: “I joined Gwyneth's game and told him I wanted to accompany him. (…) I was shaking. My heart was beating fast. I shared my body with him; Gwyneth shared hers. I knew I had to stay calm in the first rounds. I had to dispel all doubts.

“I hesitated for a second, almost backed away. But then I did it: I went into hostile mode. Two steps, two Whirlwinds. Gwyneth (Assassin level 97) was killed by KrimzonHC,” he says.

Krimzon admits he had mixed feelings after the murder, as he had lulled a player into a false sense of security and now felt betrayed. He understood that Gwyneth had invested weeks, even months, in the character who was eliminated in an instant. And while much of Krimzon was sorry for what had happened, he stressed a valuable lesson: “Don't be an idiot. Don't lead innocent players down the path of revenge.”

“Don't joke about how you've wasted their time. And choose better friends,” he said.

