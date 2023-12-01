Suara.com – Inactive Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Firli Bahuri brought up his service in the brown shirt corps and asked not to be judged after being questioned as a suspect in the extortion case of former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (1/12/2023).

The retired three-star police general also admitted that he remains proud of the National Police, even though he has now been named a suspect in the alleged SYL extortion case.

“Since 1983 I held the rank of Second Sergeant (Serda) up to three star police general (Komjen), of course my service has been service to the nation and state. And to this day, I am still proud of the Indonesian Police,” said Firli.

Firli then claimed that he was present to fulfill the investigator’s summons today solely as a law-abiding citizen. He then asked all parties to respect the ongoing legal process and not judge it.

“I also ask all my colleagues in order to make the nation’s life more intelligent not to spread, develop or compose narratives or opinions that will mislead us all and even tend to judge,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about evidence of documents exchanging foreign currency in SGD and USD denominations at several money changer outlets worth IDR 7,468,711,500 billion, which was the basis for investigators to determine him as a suspect, Firli actually argued that he had handed it over completely to investigators.

“Of course I entrust my fellow investigators to all the Indonesian people who can monitor and follow this process until it is finished,” he said.

Previously it was reported that Firli was named a suspect in the SYL extortion case by joint investigators from the Tipidkor Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya and the Dittipidkor Bareskrim Polri on Wednesday (22/11/2023). One of the pieces of evidence that became the basis for determining the suspect was documents exchanging foreign currency in SGD and USD denominations at several money changer outlets worth IDR 7,468,711,500 billion.

Firli was charged with Article 12e, Article 12b, Article 11 of Law Number 31 of 1999 Law Number 31 of 1999 as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 concerning amendments to Law Number 39 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Crime Corruption Juncto Article 65 of the Criminal Code.

For his actions, he faces life imprisonment or imprisonment for a minimum of four years and a maximum of 20 years. Apart from that, he is also threatened with a fine of at least IDR 200 million and a maximum of IDR 1 billion

Based on the KUHAP regulations, Firli’s detention actually met the requirements. One of them is because the criminal threat is more than 5 years in prison.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission Saut Situmorang and Coordinator of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman have even advised investigators to immediately detain Firli after being questioned as a suspect.