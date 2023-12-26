Suara.com – The West Jakarta Metro Police Precision Pioneer patrol team arrested 2 teenagers when they were about to brawl on Jalan Muara Baru, Penjaringan, North Jakarta. A sickle was confiscated by the police from the perpetrator.

West Jakarta Metro Police Head of Samapta, AKBP M Hari Agung Julianto, said the arrest of the young man began when officers were carrying out regional patrols.

Upon arrival in the Glodok area, Taman Sari, his party found a group of teenagers who were about to start a brawl.

When officers were about to arrest them, the group ran away. After a chase, two teenagers from the gang were finally caught in the North Jakarta area.

“During the search, we found a sickle type knife,” said Agung when confirmed, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

After being caught by officers, the two teenagers were then taken to the Penjaringan Police for further investigation.

“The perpetrator and the evidence were taken to the Penjaringan Police for further investigation,” said Agung.

Agung added the importance of the role of parents in supervising and educating their children.

He stressed that children should not be involved in unlawful behavior that is detrimental to themselves, their parents and their families.

“We appeal to parents, especially during the current long holiday, to be more serious about supervising their children,” he said.

“Limit activities outside the house, don't let the children come home late at night,” he added.