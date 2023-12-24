Suara.com – Juicy Luicy has again added to the list of prestigious awards. After being awarded Band of the Year at the 2023 Indonesia Music Awards, Julian Emperor et al have just won an equally cool award at the 2023 Bandung Music Awards.

Together with Adrian Khalif, Juicy Luicy won the Most Popular Jazz Duo/Group/Vocal Group award at the 2023 Bandung Music Awards. For this nomination, Juicy Luicy and Adrian eliminated a number of well-known musicians or bands such as The Groove, Ecoutez, Lalahuta, and Kuburan.

Juicy Luicy was very grateful for this award. Moreover, this is the second award in a row received by the owner of the hit “Lantas” at the same event.

“We are proud because for two years in a row, we were able to win at the Bandung Music Awards. Appreciation from Juicy Luicy's hometown makes us even more enthusiastic about our work. Hopefully in the future Juicy Luicy will still be able to provide the best for Bandung. Thank you so much Bandung people! ,” said Julian Emperor, in a statement received by Suara.com.

Apart from the Most Popular Jazz Duo/Group/Vocal Group category, Juicy Luicy also shares the Most Popular Duo/Group/Collaboration category in the pop category with GeryGany (“A Moment You're Present”) Yovie Widianto feat. Lyodra, Tiara Andiri, Ziva Magnolya (“Regret”), Andi Rianto & Lyodra (“The Goddess), and Aan Story & Elsya (“Trauma”).

Apart from that, Juicy Luicy is again in the most popular band category in the general category, sharing with Kangen, For Revenge, Lalahuta, and Kuburan.

Juicy Luicy (personal documentation)

There was something interesting when Juicy Luicy and Adrian Khalif received the award. Through the photo uploaded by Instagram @juicyluicy, we can see the complete formation of Juicy Luicy with Adrian Khalif. However, it turns out that Adrian Khalif was unable to receive the award. It turns out that technology makes Adrian Khalif appear to be present in person. This became known after Adrian Khalif commented on the photo

The Bandung Music Awards were initiated by the Bandung Mahakarya Abadi Foundation and presented as a forum for appreciation and motivation for Indonesian music people. Where in the selection process, this awards event collaborates with Radio and Music Directors in Bandung in determining the categories and nominees.

Of course, this is the highest form of appreciation from Juicy Luicy's hometown, namely Bandung. This is a new energy for Juicy Luicy and Adrian Khalif in their work.