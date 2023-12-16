When Jolanda Wesselink from the cycling shop hears the name K. (name known to the editors) this week, she doesn't get a nervous twitch near her eye. The cycling fanatic immediately knows who it is. The thief who made off with the valuable bicycle two years ago wants to come to the store to clean up the house! It took a while for Jolanda to get over it, but sober as she is, she regains her composure and Wesselink says that it can be done, “in half an hour, when I have finished this.”