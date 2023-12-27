There are only a few weeks left to enjoy the return of Luffy and his Nakamas in One Piece with the new arc of the series, which promises to be the cause of much conversation due to the revelations that Eiichiro Oda will present in the next chapters. However, that won't be the only highlight, as the first preview of the new episode suggests that Wano's style will be left behind.

According to the images offered by Toei Animation, the series will experience a change in its animation that, although not abrupt, is perceptible compared to what was seen in the Country of Gold. The appearance of the characters will remain almost intact, but many of them will receive an even greater caricature, especially highlighting Luffy.

It is noticeable that they have opted for a cleaner and, above all, cheerful style, since the movements seem more animated and the use of shadows is raised to a new level. He brought It will be thinner than in Wano, but with that irregular touch that characterizes the series well.

The Straw Hat crew will land on Egghead next January 6th. However, this island will not be the only place where we will see big movements, since as we have read in the manga, the entire world has been affected by the events that occurred in the capital of flowers.

