In 2000, the team at Argonaut Games (responsible for creating the revolutionary Star Fox for the Super Nintendo) released an adaptation of the movie Alien Resurrection for the PlayStation 1. Which, unlike the studio's previous games, received mixed reviews. despite the fact that some highlighted it as one of the most interesting FPS that was in the catalog of Sony's first console.

Now, that's not the important thing. Since after 23 years, it was discovered that the game hid a secret that who knows what consequences they would have faced if it had been discovered earlier: because through a code that allowed the PS1 to read pirated discs without the need to intervene the device .

This was revealed by the YouTube channel, Modern Vintage Gamer, who published a video with the discovery and showed the process for the trick to work. The user commented that he obtained the information from one of the developers who worked on the game, Martin Piper.

“He contacted me and told me that if I had an original copy of Alien Resurrection, all I needed was the correct code, change the CD for one of a pirated game and that's it,” he said in the video.

For those who started in the world of video games with the first PlayStation, they will remember that it was very common to take it to places that could modify the console so that it could read pirated copies. It was a very common practice, especially in Latin America, and many claim that it was a of the reasons why it was so successful.

The trick is this: insert and start the Alien game while keeping the lid of the PlayStation open (this to prevent the reader from detecting a pirated copy). Then, you have to enter the options menu and put the following button combination: circle, left, right, circle, up arrow and R2, this way you unlocked the cheat menu.

Now, you have to enter: R1, down, R1, right, L1, up, L2 and square, after hearing a small sound you will access the level selector. Then, return to the options menu where you have to enter the last code: left, up, right, down, right, up, left, square, triangle, square, triangle and L1, if you hear a sound again it means that the trick it worked.

Go back to the level selector, select level 6 and section 1 with the X while holding down the L1 button. What this will cause is that the screen will go black and the CD will stop spinning. Now, change and insert the pirated disk while continuing to press L1, whatever is inserted you must now hold triangle and square for a few seconds and then release all the buttons.

If you did everything right, the PlayStation 1 should start running the game (in this case the YouTuber did the test with one of the first Silent Hill). Martin Piper assured that this feature was a test to see if the CDs could be exchanged without resetting the console since Alien Resurrection was initially going to be a multi-disc video game (like Final Fantasy VII and Metal Gear Solid) but in the end this was ruled out. but the trick that was never discovered by Sony remained.