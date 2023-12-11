loading…

The comparison of the military strengths of Israel and Hamas has changed after two months of war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The escalating conflict has caused two parties with very different military capabilities to clash with each other with deadly consequences. Like the Israel-Hamas conflict which has been going on for two months, this has also resulted in changes in the comparison of their military strengths.

Israel has a more conventional military force compared to America or Britain – with the striking difference that Israel carries out military service – while Hamas is a guerrilla organization that has complete weapons.

The following is a comparison of the military strength of Israel and Hamas after two months of war.

Israeli Military Strength



“The Israeli military is equipped with a large number of tanks and armored vehicles because they make a real difference when crossing borders into other areas,” Professor Michael Clarke told Sky News.

The Merkava tank is similar to the German Leopard 2 battle tank famous for its use in Ukraine.

Designed and largely manufactured in Israel, the tank has heavy front armor to provide maximum protection for its crew of four and is armed with a 120mm main gun as well as secondary armament.

In terms of air power, the Israeli military uses its own Kfir fighter jet – a multirole fighter based on the French Mirage aircraft.

“The Israeli military is generally high-tech and very innovative,” said Professor Clarke, and also makes frequent use of drone technology.

The open secret about Israel is the existence of nuclear weapons. “They definitely have it, 100%.”

“No Israeli will confirm or deny.”