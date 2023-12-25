The paintings of the founder and his successors at the entrance to the dance school will then disappear. But Harald Drenth will remain active in the dance world. “I remain involved with dance masters, with the trade organization and also with international dancing,” he says. For example, as a jury member, where in the past he mainly caused a stir as a top dancer. With Latin American dances he represented the Netherlands twice at a European Championship and once at a World Cup for professionals. He also became vice-champion of the Benelux. “A wonderful time, which makes me feel proud,” says Drenth.