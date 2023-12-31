“Zero” days for the Dakar Rally. Checks, paddocks, the start from the docks of Monte Carlo. Challenge in every sense, especially the “real” ones. Now at sea for 40 hours, including New Year's Eve, then from the 2nd it's battle. Happy New Year to all!

Between Menton and Monte CarloDecember 30, 2023. There is nothing more evocative than meeting again at “zero” days of a great Rally-Raid. Happens between Menton and Monte Carlobetween a newly French sea and another immediately Monegasque, for the last preliminary phases of Africa Eco Race. Administrative and technical checks in Menton, the sumptuous ceremony of departure from the Montecarlo quay. A rare pearl in a fairytale contrast, favored by the climate of French Riviera, who never betrays. On the one hand the desire to finish the year on a high, we always talk about passions, those phenomena that free the imagination and which by definition are associated with joy, on the other the desire to start the new one even better.

A Jean-Louis Schlesser and to his son Anthony you have to be grateful. They created, together with René Medge e Hubert Auriol, Africa Eco Race, and fifteen years later they support its fate with a great, exemplary love. It's simply everything, that is, what is needed to recreate the ideal atmosphere of the Rally, to bring back the passion rewind the tape of the experience. It is no coincidence that an incredible swarm of enthusiasts, curious people, friends and supporters arrived in Monte Carlo just for this occasion of the “move” of the 15th Edition of the Rally. It doesn't happen by chance, it doesn't happen that often.

Africa Eco Race number 15. Is it a special edition? No. That is. It is because every year Africa Eco Race revives the essence of the origins of the African marathon, including atmospheres, retracing history and confirming the objective Pink Lakea mythical and legendary place inseparable from the epic of the Marathon invented by Thierry Sabine. The Dakar has become something else, Africa Eco Race AND another thing. We are not here to say, or suggest you say, who is better and who is worse, who wins or who loses. We are not here to draw up an order or a ranking. We are not here to decide whether a mother or a sister is better. Those who love the Rally-Raid do so with pure spirit, and appreciates the essence of the commitment necessary to keep its events alive. Which, we know well, is a huge commitment.

What is Africa Eco Race? We can tell you, in broad terms, what the day is before it all really begins. We can trace its essential lines by identifying everything there is to know. From 30 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, 12 stages in three times. From the 29th to the 31st on the Northern Mediterranean between Menton, Monte Carlo and Sète, the dock from which the ship leaves with the “cargo” of the entire global Rally caravan. From 2 to 6 January, five stages through Moroccobetween Nador, the port of landing, and Dakhla, the small Atlantic peninsula where the break gong sounds in the watershed of rest day on the 7th. Then, from the 8th to the 14th, all in one breath the crossing of Mauritania, the entry into Senegal, the arrival north of Dakaron the legendary beach, 7 breathless stages until the epilogue. 6,000 kilometers in total, of these 4,000 of Special Stages. Two “ring” stages (with departure and arrival at the same bivouac, those of Chami and Amodjar). Dakhla-Chami the longest stage, 635 kilometres, on 8 January, Assa-Fort Chacal the one with the longest special, 468 kilometres. The shortest Special, however, is that of Stage between Saint Louis and Dakar, 15 kilometers which, however, can be the most emotionally intense.

The caravan matters 600 people in 200 vehicles. These are not mind-boggling numbers, but they guarantee atmosphere. They don't impress 48 Motorcycle, the 22 Auto and the 6 trucks, but they send out a very strong signal i 43 motorcyclists registered in the Raid categorywhich complete the undisputed success of the twin-cylinder bikes at this edition (not to mention the large one Aprilia-Yamaha challenge what he sees in front Cerutti and Botturi). The number of Assistance vehicles is also very high, demonstrating the growing commitment in technical terms and level. Baptism for the Classic category, which showcases a platoon of Creepy Porsche.

But the numbers are nothing. Quality counts here. And we will talk about that from January 2nd, from the landing in Nador onwards, up to Dakar.

In the meantime, all gentlemen, our best wishes. Happy New Year!

© Africa Eco Race Images, Alessio Corradini, Aprilia Racing, Yamaha Media, HD, PB