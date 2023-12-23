From the Mediterranean to Dakar. Africa Eco Race is at a standstill. Christmas, best wishes, boarding at the end of the year. New Year's Eve on ship, beginning of 2024 on the routes that lead south to Dakar. It is Africa and the adventure of the thrill of the origins, it is the great challenge

Monte Carlo, Monaco, December 22nd. One week to go. Africa Eco Race is in the starting blocks. It's already that long shiver that runs down your spine. That feeling that just the Adventure of the Race through Africa manages to renew always and forever. It is no one's merit or fault. The Rally-Raid was born here and has chosen the Sahara is the cradle. So it is simple and powerful “imprinting”, indeed, it is something that you are born with inside and that manifests itself only in the presence of the conditions.

Adventure has always existed cross Africa from the North of the Mediterranean to the Atlantic of Dakar. A little further north of Dakar, on the beach of Pink Lake. But the rest is the inside, the Desert at the height of its ancestral charm. Far from the breeze and the whistle of the Ocean, inside the Sahara, oltre Bind where the desert is still littered with fossil “coins”.a sign of the incredible presence of ancient water so far into desert Africa, and beyond Atar Chinguettione of the oases of Adventure, by definition.

This year it's pure Africa and a central theme: the great challenge of twin-cylinder engines, a technical and competitive scheme that is in the genetic code of the Rally-Raid. Evocation? Not only that, it is the proposal of one legendary formula in a modern twist. Goosebumps, again, at the thought of the missiles Alessandro Botturi, Jacopo Cerutti, John Pedrero. Yamaha versus Aprilia versus Harley-Davidson. Others will come, it is inevitable, the path is marked.

It's the Long Race, the Rally, the Raid. It is on the African continent that the most grueling and most fascinating races were born. In Kenya, Algeria, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal. Africa Eco Race does not deviate from this scheme. France, the Mediterranean, then it is Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal. It seems like a moment, a ride. Instead it is the Rally-Raid. The long adventurous and satisfying effort of Africa Eco Race. 12 Stages from January 31st, two “rings”, a day of rest, on January 7th, that one in the gentle Atlantic breeze of Dakhlathe arrival at Pink Lake on January 14th. One iota less than six thousand kilometres, of which 4,000 are Special Stages. And for assistance it is no less tough: 5,000 kilometers of travel… of work. Handsome.

And before all this, three days on the French Riviera for the departure, for the “move” between Mentonethe tests, Montecarlothe departure ceremony, Seteboarding. It is Africa Eco Race's excuse to wish all fans a Christmas greeting, and perhaps to invite them to greet the “old year” together. Appointment on the 30th in Menton? It could be an idea, right?

