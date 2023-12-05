The Olympian and mountain cycling legend can finally realize a dream he has been harboring for ten years. He will be at the start of the Africa Eco Race with a Honda, romantic and serious inspirations and goals. The last test in Tunisia

December 5, 2023

Djerba, Tunisia, December 2. Marco Aurelio Fontana he is a cyclist suspended forever among the myths of his legend and his skill. His cycling Olympics remain imprinted in the memory of all enthusiasts. Many years ago, however, he “revealed” to us that his dream was Dakar. Today, when a lot of water has passed under the bridge (and with it also a “historic” participation with our Team in the 6 Days International Enduro), Marco Aurelio Fontana from Giussano, 12 October 1984, can say that he is about to realize his dream.

We knew it, and “certified” it during ours MotoFestival MY2024, when we talked about it for the first time together. Now we are one step forward, a decisive step. For the first time Marcus Aurelius went to Africa to try. He went to Tunisia with a cheerful (and interested, and involved) gang. He was introduced to speed on the sand, to (infinitely) open spaces, to navigation. He had fun, learned, and understood a lot. Let’s hear, and see together, the story of his last African test before Africa Eco Race 2024.

