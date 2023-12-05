There is a lot of attention on Africa Eco Race. The 15th edition speaks the same language as History, which more and more people now understand. The challenges and the path. Above all and always: Africa, the cradle of the Rally-Raid

Monte Carlo, Monaco, December 1st. Ready for New Year’s? Yes, always ready. This year it seems to arrive more quietly. It’s because we always expect it with the same state of mind, but it is there, imminent, promising, full of good intentions and promises, of great plans and ideals. A moment, full of… we are talking about a moment of calendar and celebration or of Africa Eco Race? Of one and the other. Of the rite of passage and the Rally-Raid in Dakar. Both full of the same, great expectations and promises. Ultimately, it is always up to us to live and maintain them. In short, it is up to us to live and start the year properly, in Africa Eco Race there is all this load of strong, inviting emotion.

Jean-Louis e Anthony Schesserfather and son who are thecurrent affairs soul of Africa Eco Race, proceed powerfully and unbreakably against the temptation of marketing and propaganda. They work and refine the 2024 edition Rally with particularity, let’s say celebratory attention, because it is an important year. First of all, in fact, it is the fifteenth chapter, secondly, behind the scenes of appreciation which is expanding almost exclusively thanks to the tom-toms of enthusiasts, there is an edition that is already, if not memorable (we also keep a profile discreet), at least important.

Let’s try to line up the good reasons have become the target of an increasingly large and aware number of passionate “practitioners”. First of all they don’t say it, but it seems like it is record of subscribers. The class reserved for. has been added legendary vehiclescars and trucks “formed” on the sands of the Sahara and on the routes that lead to Pink Lake, and the challenges that make the Africa Eco Race the scene of the most notable evolution of our times have been added. Let’s talk about the “regulated” advent of twin-cylinder engines. And let’s talk about path, without mincing words and compromises, “historically” Saharan. How a Rally-Raid should be consistent with its History.

Of the route we know what the overall mileage will be and we know the intermediate targets, the stage bivouacs. The result is a very interesting mapping of the geographical and technical-competitive layout. Checks in Menton, therefore, podium and ceremonial departure in Monte Carlo, boarding in Sete. New Year’s Eve on the vessel across the Mediterranean, landing in Morocco nador. The days from December 29th to January 1st 2024 then, from the 2nd, 12 Stages, a rest day on the 7th in DakhlaStages and bivouac a Boudenib, Mhamid, Assa, Fort Jackal e Dakhla in Morocco, Chami, Amodjar, Akjoujt finally in Mauritania (plus two “ring” stages). St. Louis e Dakar in Senegal. Finish line and epilogue, as per the “active ingredient” of Africa Eco Race, on Pink Lake on the 14th. I am 2 Continents, 4 Countries, over 6,500 kilometers in totalwith a very high percentage of special tests (departures and arrivals are usually organized not far from the bivouacs).

To understand what we are talking about just take a look at the map. Africa Eco Race will cross the Morocco on the most internal routes (and Saharan) of the country, to run the easier slopes and overlook the mild ocean just by going towards the day of rest. Then “in” again, towards the center and east of Mauritania, “inside” scenarios that are the main icon of the Rally-Raid. Finally, and only at the end, the languidly tropical atmospheres of Senegal, including Pink Lake. It is not a Tour (even if there is a very popular Africa Eco Race Tour), it is not a subject to be interpreted by Gascons or occasional travellers. It is a true Rally, authentic, irreplaceable Saharan test. With everything evocative and stimulating is included in the program of an adventure completely out of the ordinary.

© Africa Eco Race Images – Alessio Corradini