Two Israeli women arrive in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo/JTA-Cnaan Liphshiz

LISBON – A number of Israelis migrated to Portugal as “refugees” after Lisbon offered “easy and convenient” immigration procedures to Israelis.

The ease of immigration procedures which can be completed in less than 24 hours has made many Israelis interested in fleeing to Portugal.

Hebrew Channel 12 said all Israelis need to apply for asylum in Portugal is a valid passport, to issue a “refugee” visa that would allow them to live and work in the country.

“Israeli refugees in Portugal will also be able to obtain financial assistance from the government, which many of them have already received,” the source said.

Yaron, who took refuge in Portugal and lives in Lisbon, said he went to the immigration office, and when they found out he was from Israel, he was able to get a “refugee” visa within hours. Visas must be renewed every two months.

According to the channel, before the war, no Israelis sought refugee status in Portugal, but the situation changed after October 7, 2023.

Israeli lawyer Nofer Bar said among those displaced were Israeli citizens who survived the October 7, 2023 attacks and could no longer imagine living in Israel.

“Meanwhile, many young people see asylum in Portugal as an opportunity to work and live in Europe later,” he explained.

He explained, “Portugal can change the law at any time and no longer accept asylum requests, instead refugees must wait for an interview date to finally decide on their status.”

