GAZA – An 18-year-old Israeli activist has been sentenced to 30 days in military prison after he refused to enlist in the Israeli army amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“I believe that a massacre cannot solve a massacre,” Tal Mitnick said before he entered the Tel HaShomer military base, according to a video posted on the account of X Mesarvot, an organization that connects young Israelis who do not want to serve in the country's military, as reported by TIME . “Criminal attacks in Gaza will not solve the heinous massacre carried out by Hamas. Violence will not solve violence. And that's why I rejected it.”

A group of people gathered in solidarity with Mitnick before he entered the military base where he will be arrested on Tuesday. His prison sentence could be extended beyond the first 30 days if he again refuses to serve in the military.

This decision was taken amidst a period of despair for Gazans who are still being targeted by bombs and attacks by Israeli forces almost 12 weeks after the war began. More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry on Friday. The UN report also warned that more than half a million people in Gaza are suffering from hunger, and the risk of starvation is increasing every day.

“On October 7, Israeli society experienced a trauma unprecedented in the country's history…After the terrorist attacks, a campaign of revenge began not only against Hamas, but against the entire Palestinian people,” Mitnick said in a statement shared by The Intercept journalists, Prem Thakker. “I refuse to believe that more violence will bring security, I refuse to take part in a war of revenge.

Refuseniks, or people who refuse to serve in the military, are not common in Israel, despite reports of dissent in the years before the ongoing war. Earlier this year, hundreds of Israeli teenagers refused to join the army as a way to protest the government's plans for a legal overhaul that they said would turn the country into an undemocratic state.

“We have to stop the judicial overhaul and we have to stop taking part in the military serving settlements and occupation,” Mitnick said in September, before the war began.

Israeli law requires all Israeli citizens over the age of 18 who are Jewish, Druze, or Circassian to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with some exceptions for Israeli Arabs, religious women, married couples, or people of unsound mind. medically or mentally. Some ultra-orthodox Jews, such as Haredi Jews, are also exempt from military service

Men are expected to serve a minimum of 32 months, while women must serve a minimum of 24 months.

Israel has one of the largest militaries in the world, the International Institute for Strategic Studies' 2023 Military Balance says there are nearly 170,000 active military personnel, although the army has hundreds of thousands more in reserve they can bring in as additional aid.

