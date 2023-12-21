Both organizations present the Report on the impact of Tax Incentives in the Spanish video game industry, with the aim of multiplying turnover and improving the employment situation.

In recent years, the Spanish video game industry has been growing by leaps and bounds, with developments of the caliber of Blasphemous II, Narita Boy, Minabo o After Us, among many other titles. But there is still a lot to improve, of course.

Not in terms of quality, because in Spain we have many highly talented studios, but rather in terms of structure and support from the Government.

If we compare it with that of other countries, the Spanish video game industry has to face tough challenges, which not only increase precariousness and hinder its expansion, but also slow down potential turnover for the coming years.

And it all lies in the tax incentives. While other European countries apply these incentives in the industry, in Spain Articles 36 and 39 of the Corporate Tax Law still prevail.

What does this mean? Well, the video game industry is slowed down, and the situation must be unblocked. AEVI and DEV have presented a new report at a conference held at the Carlos III University of Madrid.

The importance of tax incentives in the industry

This morning, the Spanish Association of Production and Development Companies of Video Games and Entertainment Software (DEV) and the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI) have presented the Report on the impact of tax incentives on the Spanish video game industry.

Basically, this dossier aims to raise awareness about the labor and economic situation of the industry, in a difficult situation that It has taken more than 9,000 jobs globally.

The idea is that The Government modifies articles 36 and 39 of the Corporate Tax Laws, so that the industry can multiply its income (turnover) and improve employment in the sector.

It seeks not only greater international projection, but also financial aid for production. This has already been applied in the audiovisual industry, performing arts and music.

If these tax incentives are applied, the turnover of the Spanish video game industry (in 2022 was 1,435 million euros) would multiply by four by 2028.

''This measure, long demanded by the sector, has been supported by all political groups. In a global market, where competition between countries is very important, without the tax deduction in Spain, a large part of the productions will not be formalized,' says the secretary of DEV, Antonio Fernández.

This Business Insider article explains it in more detail. Following the current projection, the industry would bill 3,403 million euros in 2038. The figure would amount to more than 5 billion if these incentives are applied.

''At AEVI, we are delighted that the entire sector is coming together to demand these incentives that will allow us to compete on equal terms with other international reference markets,'' says José María Moreno, general director of AEVI.

It would also improve the situation of the industry at the labor level, since There would be more than 23,000 jobs by 2030as a product of the 2.3 multiplier.

Without a doubt, it would be a spectacular measure for the growth of the Spanish video game industry, so we hope that a favorable decision will be made in the coming months. Of course, the insistence of AEVI and DEV is commendable.