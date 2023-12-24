Rick and Morty: The Anime will have its own series in parallel with the original.

The anime version of Rick and Morty will be just as fun as the main series

If you have ever imagined what it would be like If Rick and Morty were an anime, it no longer has to stay only in your mind, because now that dream of all fans will come true. Yes, after Adult Swim announced the Rick and Morty shorts as stop-motion and with other animation stylesthe one from the anime has attracted so much attention from the followers that they have decided to make its own spin-off series.

Now, Rick and Morty: The Anime is going to continue as a delivery in parallel with the original and it seems that it will show new stories of the protagonists. Still we are far from its launchbut meanwhile, in this article we teach you everything that is known about Rick and Morty: the Anime.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be available in 2024

Check out this sneak peek of Rick and Morty: The Anime, which is coming next year to #AdultSwim and #Max! pic.twitter.com/oJlggIEY4Z — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 18, 2023

Rick and Morty: The Anime is an anime adaptation of the famous animated series Rick and Morty, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Unlike the original series, which has a Western animation style, this adaptation uses Japanese animation style, known as anime. This new project will be written and directed by Takashi Sano, who I had already directed the anime shorts “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” y “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” para Telecom Animation Film.

The Serie will have ten episodes produced by Sola Entertainment, with production by Maki Nagano, Max Nishi and Takenari Maeda, while Yu Kiyozono, Yuuki Kakizoe, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou join. On the other hand, the art director is Arisa Matsuzawa and the color designer is Makiko Kojima. In this way, it has been formed a great team to carry out a project in which anime fans feel comfortable with the entire production of this new installment. In fact, the series will premiere on Adult Swim and Max with Japanese audio and English subtitles, but perhaps new language adaptations will arrive later.

What is Rick and Morty: The Anime about?

Rick and Morty: The Anime is a series that adapts the comics and chaotic adventures of Rick Sánchez, a scientific genius who travels through different dimensions with his grandson Morty Smith. However, in this version, the protagonists They will face their own challenges from the world of anime, such as gigantic robots, deadly ninjas, colossal beasts and more.

The series will also delve into the complex relationship between Rick and Morty, as well as in the lives of the other members of the Smith family: Summer, Beth and Jerry. In addition, new characters that only exist in the anime universe and they will surprise fans with their powers and personalities.

When does Rick and Morty: The Anime premiere?

If you like the best sci-fi anime, then Rick and Morgty: The Anime may become one of your favorite titles, especially if you have already fully followed the story of the main animated series. Now, we will be able to appreciate the work of a talented team of animators, writers, directors and musicians who have put all their effort and passion in this project.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will launch on Adult Swim and Max in 2024, but a specific release date or window for the new series has yet to be announced. However, fans have been able to see a special sneak peek that aired during the Rick and Morty season 7 finale.

