Gas and drilling

Our politicians probably struggle to understand the Italian language. Why? Yesterday Minister Antonio Tajani was in Rovigo and among many things he said that drilling in the Polesine and Adriatic areas to extract methane will be carried out “no matter what the cost”. Studies carried out by experts since the 1960s say that the phenomenon of subsidence (slow and progressive sinking of the bottom of a basin or continental area) exists.

The sciences

A small excerpt from an article dated 6 November 2022 (Drills in front of the Po Delta Park, the government prepares the start) “Now, please, don’t listen to me who am not a technician, but listen to what he left said, written and filmed the late Prof. Ing. Mario Zambon in reference to methane extraction. In a conference held by the Delta Po Adige Reclamation Consortium he said that “the subsoil that we find in the Adriatic that goes from Venice to Ravenna up to the borders with the former Yugoslavia is like Gruyere cheese (therefore made of holes) whose wells they are connected to each other.”

Da Giustissimo.it

Minister Tajani should also remember that we are talking about an area like the Po Delta Park which is not only recognized by the State, but is also a UNESCO MAB Biosphere Reserve with the related biodiversity and since we are talking about interventions: “Integrated project for enhancing the tourist attractiveness of the Po Delta PNC – PNRR – MIC M1 C3 – D1” these should be financing intended for an area that will sink? If it is of interest to the municipality of Porto Viro, it is located 3 meters below sea level and the flood in Porto Tolle in 1966 was not due to the overflowing of the Pobut from the sea that “wanted to take back its land”. I remind Minister Tajani that when it was designed at the regasification terminal off the coast of Porto Viro there were rumors that the methane would be free for the Deltinos.

After the mega-connection pipes passed in the Delta Park, as usual, it turned out to be a hoax and in any case given the delicacy of the territory and any subsequent problems: who benefits? In Italy we have brilliant minds like that of Professor Carlo Rubbia, Nobel Prize winner for Physics, Senator for Life of the Italian Republic, who has carried out a study to obtain natural gas without polluting emissions (carbon dioxide) which you, Minister Tajani, can contact whenever you want and perhaps have it explained to you what it is and then, if you want to “spend” some money, you could finance the study. Question: Will the benefits of drilling outweigh the harm? It’s really worth doing sink the Delta, Venice, Chioggia, Ravenna? Do you really want to go and see them again in a glass bottom boat?

Thank you if you no longer put your hands on a side of the Adriatic rich in history and a wonderful environment, together with the people who live there, who it must be protected and not drilled wildly for profit. Thanks again, but we have not only already given and are continuing to give!

Old methane extraction wells ph from the Polesine Facebook group shot by Giuliano Mancin

