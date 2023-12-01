Will there be a fourth season of The Orville? The words of actress Adrianne Palicki leave us very concerned.

The great series The Orville by Seth MacFarlane has given us 3 great seasons full of action, excitement and space adventures. But… Will there be more episodes? Now we compile the words of Adrianne Palicki who plays Kelly Grayson. Do you like the program? We leave your comments below.

On Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Adrianne Palicki was asked if they would do season four of The Orville, she quickly replied: “No, I’m not doing that anymore.”

He then explained how complicated the series is.

“I really don’t know the answer to that. I think there’s talk that it might be something certain people want to do, but it’s a really difficult show to film. We filmed 33 episodes in six years.”

“It became a real problem because there was a lot of time between seasons because Seth MacFarlane wanted to write everything himself. So, it would take a long time. At one point, we thought we had to fight. The studio gave us a retainer fee or something like that. J. Lee was eating crackers and Gatorade at one point because we simply couldn’t afford anything. It was horrible”.

Seth MacFarlane remains hopeful.

In another interview, The Orville creator was more optimistic than Adrianne Palicki: “My hope is that when the show comes to Disney Plus, people who haven’t yet discovered The Orville will suddenly give it a chance. That’s a potential game changer for us. I think from a creative and audience standpoint, when people sit down and give the show a chance, their expectations change radically. The biggest burden of the program is preconceived ideas. People think it’s one thing, there are people who think it’s a sitcom, and when they sit down to watch it, they realize it’s something completely different. “Once people watch it, the show does the job, it speaks for itself and people tend to get hooked.”

The orville

“It’s hard to map out what exactly season 4 would be, because when we started writing season 3, half of the things that happened (the change of Alliances, the Kaylons becoming allies, the Moclans becoming enemies) I could never have predicted. It’s just something that came up in the writers’ room over time. We certainly established threads this year, and most of them were pretty obvious, which lend themselves to payoffs in a season 4, but how it all intertwines and evolves and develops… I don’t know. I don’t even know if they stopped us!” said director and actor Seth MacFarlane.

Are you looking forward to seeing Adrianne Palicki as Kelly Grayson in a new season? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

The Orville series is available on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.