64-year-old Adrian Newey has further carved his place in the history books that he was already in last year. The RB was a ridiculous success. Yet Newey has never been satisfied…

2023 was a ridiculous success of insane proportions for Red Bull. The team dominated Formula 1 like no other team has ever done before. Well, McLaren perhaps in 1988. They also only lost one race (to Ferrari). But that year there were only 16 races in the season. So for Red Bull the challenge to win it all was even greater.

For Adrian Newey, the RB19 is also the most successful car he has ever built. And that means something. Newey cars previously became champions among the manufacturers in 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022. In all the years mentioned, drivers also became champions in Newey cars, with the exception of 1994. (Williams champion, but Schumacher the drivers' title).

On the other hand, Mika Hakkinen (1999) and Max Verstappen (2021) did take the title in a Newey car, in years when their teams did not become champions that year. All in all, an unimaginable 23 titles had already gone before. And now Newey has 25 of them. There is no greater guarantee of success in F1.

But yes, is someone who, after so much success, finally wins virtually every race in a year finally satisfied and satisfied? No, says Newey in the Formula for Success podcast. The Brit explains:

Before the season we thought it would be very tough. The funny thing is that when you're in it, you're in it. I've never been satisfied. We had a fantastic season and broke records. The truth is that there are always things in the car that we think can be improved. So we weren't able to enjoy the success that much at all. It's focusing on things like the weaknesses. How can we improve that? Adrian Newey, has no chill

Perhaps that is the reason why Newey has had so much success in Formula 1. The man never stops and is never satisfied. So that will become something in the coming years. Will Max Verstappen still win all the races next year? Or will Perez, Ricciardo and Tsunoda take a few off the other Red Bulls? Let us know in the comments!

This article Adrian Newey has never been satisfied for a moment first appeared on Ruetir.