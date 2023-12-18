It's been just over a year since Adobe announced its intention to purchase Figma, a popular product design tool with collaborative features, putting 20 billion dollars on the table. This operation was going to be placed in ninth place in the ranking of the most expensive acquisitions in the history of technology, above that of WhatsApp when it was purchased by Facebook.

This, ultimately, will not happen. Adobe has communicated on its website that has agreed with Figma itself to suspend the negotiation. Not out of tactical conviction, but for a cause that has been pointed out directly: the demands of regulators.

Regulators concerned about innovation in this market

Specifically, those of the European Union and the United Kingdom, who have put intense pressure in recent months to prevent a movement that would have restricted innovation in the sector. Adobe is the market leader in software for designers, but Figma has grown so much in recent years which is more popular than XD, Adobe's alternative.

Regulators were concerned that by purchasing Figma, the innovation it brought to the industry would be limited. Some professional designers have expressed similar concerns in recent months.

It has only been a few days since Adobe rejected the modifications to the agreement requested by the United Kingdom antitrust body. This stated that The product design software market would be harmed if this operation went ahead., blocking it until Adobe accepted some adjustments to it. They were rejected and Adobe declared its disagreement with this regulator.

The European Commission, for its part, had a very similar point of view and had been conducting an investigation since last August. The United States Department of Justice, equivalent to our Ministry of Justice, had similar plans as reported by Bloomberg at the beginning of the year.

All this pressure has ended up dissuading Adobe from continuing to fight for this acquisition. “This is not the result we expected,” Figma CEO Dylan Field said in the statement released by his company. “But despite the thousands of hours we spent with regulators around the world detailing the differences between our businesses, our products and the markets we serve, we no longer see a path to regulatory approval of the deal.”

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, has commented on this agreement in a public statement on the European Commission website, including this extract that serves as warning for mariners:

It is important in digital markets, as well as in more traditional industries, to not only observe current overlaps, but also protect future competition. This applies in particular to transactions through which large established companies acquire successful disruptive innovators. We note Adobe and Figma's decision to abandon their agreement.

Now Adobe will have to pay $1 billion to Figma as compensation for the cancellation of the operation, according to The Verge, linking to the original SEC statement.

