Suara.com – Metro Jaya Regional Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto admitted that traffic jams in Jakarta are one of the problems that cannot be resolved until the end of 2023. Although, his party claims that he often has discussions with the DKI Jakarta provincial government to find a solution.

“Indeed, on a daily basis we have not been able to reduce this traffic jam. Various discussions between us and the Regional Government have not yet found the right formula for how to overcome traffic jams,” said Karyoto at the End of Year Release event at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Thursday (28/12/2023) .

One of the policies implemented to minimize traffic jams in Jakarta currently is the odd-even system. However, according to Karyoto, this cannot yet be applied to all types of vehicles and full time.

“If even and odd are applied to all types of vehicles, people will definitely protest, especially at all hours of the day. What's more, today it's even, tomorrow it's odd, then people will ask for half the tax,” he said.

Nevertheless, Karyoto emphasized that he was paying more attention to efforts to reduce traffic jams in Jakarta.

“But what is clear is that we are trying to make our efforts to deploy members during vulnerable times a little smoother. Like in Tendean Mampang,” he said.