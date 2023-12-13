loading…

Israel will continue to fight Hamas even though it admits that it has suffered major losses. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – A Defense Force spokesperson Israel (IDF) said its troops were more determined to continue fighting against Hamas after losing ten soldiers yesterday.

Yesterday's losses, including nine soldiers killed in one ambush, marked the bloodiest operation in the Gaza Strip so far for the IDF.

“Today there is a feeling of enormous loss,” said IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

“Our hearts are with the families of all IDF soldiers who died in their most difficult times,” he added as quoted by Sky News, Thursday (14/12/2023).

Some of those killed yesterday were buried today.

“As we operate extensively in the Gaza Strip, there are more encounters with terrorists, and unfortunately, more casualties,” continued Rear Admiral Hagari.

“It is important to clarify, given the public discourse – our combat strategy remains consistent,” he added.

He reiterated that the return of the remaining hostages held by Hamas could only be achieved through military pressure.