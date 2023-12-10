Suara.com – Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri are officially married. At that moment, Abidzar Al Ghifari became Adiba Khanza’s marriage guardian replacing the late Ustaz Jefri Al Buchori.

The couple’s wedding took place in a ceremony attended by family and close relatives.

On the other hand, bad news came from Hanung Bramantyo. Zaskia Adya Mecca’s husband has just experienced an accident.

He is undergoing intensive treatment at the hospital and will soon undergo surgery because he was hit by a big motorbike.

Furthermore, the following is a series of popular articles that appeared on Sunday (10/12/2023).

1. Legal! Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri are officially married

Wedding portrait of Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri (special)

Adiba Khanza is officially married to Egy Maulana Vikri. Their marriage ceremony took place in a building in the Pati Unus area, South Jakarta, Sunday (10/13/2023) at around 11.00 WIB.

In the video uploaded by the TikTok account @adibaegy, Abidzar Al Ghifari, as Adiba Khanza’s marriage guardian, shakes Egy Maulana’s hand while saying the consent loudly.

2. Gideon Tengker Demands Gono-gini, Rieta Amilia Reveals the Sad Story of Raising Nagita Slavina and Caca Tengker Without a Husband

Rieta Amilia (Instagram)

Gideon Tengker’s claim for wealth and wealth against his ex-wife, Rieta Amilia, is still continuing. The rock star even planned to sue his two children, Nagita Slavina and Caca Tengker.

As this news circulated, a video of Rieta Amilia’s confession reappeared that she had to work hard after being abandoned by Gideon Tengker.

3. After being called stupid, another viral video of Siti Badriah crying when her husband locked her in the bathroom

Siti Badriah and husband, Krisjiana Baharudin (Instagram)

Husband and wife Siti Badriah and Krisjiana Baharudin have gone viral again. In the video circulating, Krisjiana is seen reprimanding Siti Badriah who joked that she wanted to lick her forehead.

However, because he was annoyed and disgusted, the father of one child cursed his wife with harsh words.

4. In the end, there is peace, Rinoa Aurora Senduk just wants Leon Dozan to give up after going to prison

Leon Dozan and Rinoa Aurora. (Instagram)

Rinoa Aurora Senduk’s decision to withdraw her report of abuse and reconcile with Leon Dozan has received sharp scrutiny. Not a few people regret Rinoa’s decision to forgive Leon.

Realizing that her decision was in the public spotlight, Rinoa Aurora Senduk opened her voice. He admitted that he policed ​​Leon Dozan just so that he would give up and not be rude to women again.

5. Crashed by a big motorbike, Hanung Bramantyo suffered a broken bone and underwent surgery

The director of the film Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca, Hanung Bramantyo gave a press conference for his latest film at Epicentrum XXI, Jakarta, Monday (6/6/2022). (Suara.com/Angga Budhiyanto)

Bad news came from the famous director, Hanung Bramantyo. Now, Zaskia Adya Mecca’s husband is undergoing intensive treatment at the hospital.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday (9/12/2023). There, he described an incident he experienced while working on his latest film.

