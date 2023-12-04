A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States identifies necessary strategies to adapt to this reality, in light of climate changes and its negative impact on health, including:

Building a solid base of health care systems Facing these challenges is a top priority affirmed by the United Nations and environmental centers, and the basic step in building this base is to raise awareness of the effects of climate change and heat islands among emerging generations and lay the foundations for mitigating their severity.

Heat islands are a climatic term used to refer to the rise in temperatures in major cities. This phenomenon occurs due to urban and industrial development in which emissions and greenhouse gases increase, which raises the temperature within the city, which negatively affects the health and safety of its residents.

According to studies, the heat island effect can lead to death, especially since high temperatures may take the lives of thousands annually compared to the victims of storms, hurricanes, and floods.

Second basic strategyIt can limit the consequences of climate change on health, which is establishing programs for urban forests, green oases, and tree planting in dry or industrial cities. These are considered major tools for combating climate change, as they create an environmental balance that confronts emissions resulting from industrial facilities, car engines, and homes in the city. Zoning codesIt is one of the global strategies that determines the specific function of the area, the height and size of residential buildings, population density, parking requirements, and the necessary actions to mitigate the effects of heat islands. Rationalization of energy use Within certain codes or special numbers, it is one of the modern methods that determine the extent to which people or facilities use energy, while using auxiliary alternatives during peak times. Green building initiativesIt is one of the basic strategies that advanced and smart governments are working on, and its importance is due to its main impact on human health, as it reduces temperature increases and improves people’s quality of life and well-being, especially since green areas help in managing both mental and physical health.