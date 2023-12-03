Adam Driver como Ben Solo / Kylo Ren

Star Wars fans are constantly reminding Adam Driver of a very important scene.

Warning SPOILERS. Adam Driver played Ben Solo / Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trilogy and among many of his memorable scenes, there is one for which he will always be remembered. Since he killed Han Solo (Harrison Ford), one of the most beloved characters in the entire saga.

In a recent interview he revealed that fans harassed him daily for that scene, although he also acknowledges that now the effect has faded and they only remind him of it once a month.

These are his words.

“Someone reminds me of that every day. Not every day, but yes. It used to be more, but now probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo.”

Adam Driver revealed what it was like to film that moment: “It wasn’t necessarily difficult, but very emotional actually. Harrison Ford was very generous and contemplative, and for me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was the death of him.”

What is your next movie?

Adam Driver will debut Ferrari and here we leave you the official synopsis:

Ferrari

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, former driver Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory that he and his wife, Laura, built from scratch ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been hit by the loss of his son, Dino, a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to recognize his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, their drivers’ passion for winning pushes them to the limit when they take part in the treacherous race across Italy, the Mille Miglia. Release date: February 9, 2024.

