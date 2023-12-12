Amid the rumors of who will be chosen to play Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four in the UCM, one of the possible candidates addresses the rumors that place her in the new Marvel studios production

Officially, Marvel Studios has not announced any cast members for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot that will introduce the first big family to the MCU. However, rumors about possible casting have not stopped appearing, including the possibility that Jodie Comer (Free Guy, Killing Eve) is being considered to play the new Invisible Woman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has spoken out about these rumors and although she seems to suggest that she is not really interested in the role, at the same time, she is not closed to anything either, explaining why it is better to just let the rumors flow and act without control.

This is what the Free Guy star said

“It’s a lot of fun because people come up to me, even friends and family, and ask me, ‘Are you doing X, Y and Z?’ And I said, ‘No,'” Comer said in response to rumors that place her as the new invisible woman. “I have always been very clear about where I want to go, and some rumors that arise are not necessarily something that interests me at the moment. But I would never take them down because who knows where I will be or what I will want to do in the years to come. People change, their interests change. So it’s always fascinating and sometimes I wonder, ‘Where do they come from?’”

Reading between the lines, Comer seems to be implying that the rumors are not true by suggesting that he doesn’t even know where they come from. It also appears that she is not looking for roles in superhero movies at the moment, although she may want to do so in the future. In the meantime, there will be other opportunities for fans to see Comer on the big screen, as she co-stars with Austin Butler and Austin Hardy in The Bikeriders. She will also be seen starring in the British thriller The End We Start From, which arrives on January 19, 2024.

Who will be the next Sue Storm?

Comer isn’t the only one rumored to play Sue Storm, joining other names like Emma Stone and Margot Robbie as possible candidates. Napoleon star Vanessa Kirby has also been sounded as a possibility, and while she’s similarly been coy about addressing the rumors, she seemed much more eager to join the MCU than Comer. Time will tell who ends up being officially cast in the film, although everything indicates that Pedro Pascal is finalizing a deal to play Reed Richards.

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2025. Would you like to see Comer as Sue Storm?

Fuente: The Hollywood reporter

