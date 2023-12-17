The figures imposed on these large companies are truly impressive.

Activision Blizzard settles discrimination lawsuit.

Join the conversation

It seems that Activision Blizzard has reached an agreement with the California Department of Civil Rights for the discrimination lawsuit that had been imposed on it. On this occasion, the editor will have to pay 54 million dollars (via The Wall Street Journal) for compensation for unequal promotions based on sex, all this during the years 2015 to 2020. Without a doubt a really high amount that will completely close this chapter in Activision. Of all that money, 46 million will go to the workers.

Of course, the rest of the money will go to pay all the costs of lawyers, trials and so on. Apparently, this will not end here, since according to the agreement they have reached and which, of course, has judicial acceptance, it is also stated that the publisher will guarantee that from now on everything is completely egalitarian. That is to say, it doesn't matter your sex or your age, you will earn what corresponds to your job, something that has not happened for a few years.

Activision Blizzard closes the chapter on discrimination

On top of all that, the lawsuits they had for sexual harassment seem to have gone nowhere. The judges have found no evidence of that or any illegal behavior on the part of Bobby Kotick. Furthermore, it is also stated that no test that Activision Blizzard has consented to this type of behavior in its company. We will see how everything evolves over the days, but for now it seems that this whole issue will soon be closed, yes, with a multimillion-dollar loss for the company.

Activision Blizzard is responsible for deliveries such as Call of Duty or Diablo among many others. After a few years of lawsuits, the company became part of Microsoft after what is the largest acquisition in the world of video games. However, there is some regulatory body that is not happy with the result and wants that union to break up. At the moment, everything indicates that will have no impact on the agreementsince the rest of the world has given its approval.

From now on, Activision Blizzard promises to have more control over all these issues, in addition, now under the eye of Microsoft, everything will surely It's much more controlled.. We will see what happens in the future, but after so many years of lawsuits and accusations, it seems that Activision can breathe easy.

Join the conversation