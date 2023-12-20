We recently received an estimated date and approval from the CMA and the acquisition finally occurred. This news directly affects Nintendo Switch. The information comes from Microsoft and Activision Blizzard and their intention to release Call of Duty on the console.

This relates to Microsoft's attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as well as its debate with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). After learning that this organization is not very clear about what Nintendo Switch is, the acquisition was carried out, despite a discrimination scandal of which we receive news today.

Activision Blizzard legal case

And it seems that it has been resolved this discrimination and sexual harassment scandal agreeing to pay 54 million dollars. The agreement, reached with the California Department of Civil Rights, allocates 46 million to compensate employees for wage discrimination and obstacles in promotions from 2015 to 2020. They have also been known these details:

The remaining 7 million cover fines and legal costs reported within the company. Although the agreement does not support the confirmation of allegations of systemic sexual harassment, it contradicts the claims of the Department of Civil Rights. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the board of directors or CEO Robert Kotick, although the scandal led to the resignation of several executives.

You already know that this litigation has negatively impacted the reputation of Activision Blizzard, before its acquisition by Microsoft for 65 billion euros. A while ago we learned that Microsoft had defeated the FTC but then the FTC appealed that decision and ultimately that appeal was dismissed. What do you think of the news about Activision? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to see what we receive in the future thanks to this collaboration. Do not hesitate to leave your opinion, we read you.

