After ceasing its activities in November 2022, following the end of the agreement with NetEase, Activision Blizzard seeks to reactivate its licenses and servers in China.

Good news for Chinese players, and also for Activision Blizzard in its new stage as a Microsoft company. After closing the merger between the two, the firm chaired by Bobby Kotick is approaching China again.

It will be the December 29 (on Friday of this week) when Bobby Kotick leaves the presidency of Activision Blizzard, an unequivocal fact that things are changing at the corporation.

Microsoft is giving the first touches to its new acquisition. And a vital objective to continue its business model in 2024 (and beyond) is in the chinese market.

Phil Spencer and Satya Nadella want to expand the Xbox brand to mobile devices, driving the creation of a games and apps store for iOS and Android. To do this, it is necessary to reconcile with China.

Specifically, we talk about the relationship between Activision Blizzard and NetEase. Until late last year, both companies were partners in supporting World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch.

Activision Blizzard reconciles with NetEase

It's not official yet, but it seems a matter of time. According to local media 36Kr, Activision Blizzard is negotiating with NetEase, one of the large Chinese companies, to reactivate its publishing agreement for the Chinese market.

After all, games as important as Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2 o Warcraft III: Reforged They cannot ignore China, which is an emerging market in the sector.

It is expected that Activision Blizzard and NetEase close a new agreementwhich implies that the company's games will once again be available in China.

Of course, this entails the reactivation of the servers for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, Diablo IV, Diablo II Resurrected, Overwatch 2 and the Call of Duty franchise, among others.

Of course, it is possible that the consequences of the agreement will not be seen for a few months. The Chinese media already mentioned speaks of a reassimilation period of about 6 months.

The first steps are already being taken. For example, The NetEase Dashen app now gives away content for the MMO World of Warcraftafter a year of absences for the Blizzard title in the country.

There is not only NetEase in the pools. Activision Blizzard could also be negotiating with Tencent, ByteDance and Bilibilito expand its business model in China.

Remember that Activision Blizzard is already owned by Microsoft, which means that all its games will be available, sooner or later, on services like Game Pass or Xbox Cloud Gaming. And, of course, also in the new Xbox games and mobile apps store.