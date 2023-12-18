You will remember the fuss raised by allegations of harassment within Activision Blizzard, with the state of California suing the company now owned by Microsoft. The case came to the attention of a federal commission, but that case was closed with an $18 million deal.

Now another case has been closed, the one he saw Activision Blizzard sued by California's Civil Rights Department. According to what he reported department of the state, the parties have reached an out-of-court settlement that would see Activision Blizzard pay just under $55 million ($54,875,000 to be precise) into a fund to cover legal expenses and compensate victims of workplace harassment and discrimination.

The society will therefore have to compensate the discriminated women who worked at Activision Blizzard between 12 October 2015 and 31 December 2020, while it will have to donate all the money from the excess fund to charities in favor of associations that deal with women's rights in the video game and technology sector.

Finally, we would like to point out that the agreement must be approved by the competent court.

