Just yesterday we learned details of a fine and a few weeks ago we received an estimated date and approval from the CMA and finally the acquisition took place. This news directly affects Nintendo Switch. The information comes from Microsoft and Activision Blizzard and their intention to release Call of Duty on the console. This relates to Microsoft's attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as well as its debate with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). After learning that this body is not very clear about what Nintendo Switch is, the acquisition was carried out, and now we have changes within the company.

Changes in Activision Blizzard

These are the news:

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, will leave the company on December 29 after 32 years. Other executives, including Mike Ybarra, Rob Kostich and Thomas Tippl, will be overseen by Microsoft Gaming and Matt Booty. Humam Sakhnini and Lulu Meservey will also leave the company at the end of December and January 2024, respectively. Some executives will remain until March 2024 to facilitate the transition. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, expressed his gratitude to Bobby Kotick for his contributions to the industry and announced organizational changes to align Activision Blizzard with Microsoft Gaming. New reporting lines were established for the remaining executives, with Matt Booty overseeing several division presidents. It is expected that organizational changes will not significantly affect daily work and the focus on delivering innovative experiences to players will remain.

Definitely, this leadership change at Activision Blizzard, especially with the departure of Bobby Kotick after his long career, represents a significant moment in the video game industry. The organizational adjustments seek to align the company with Microsoft Gaming, with the goal of maintaining stability and continuing to offer exciting experiences for players. The planned transition signals a strategic vision to stay the course and move toward exciting new releases in the future. We will have to stay tuned to see how the course of this company goes!

A while ago we learned that Microsoft had defeated the FTC but then the FTC appealed that decision and ultimately that appeal was dismissed. What do you think of the news about Activision? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to see what we receive in the future thanks to this collaboration. Do not hesitate to leave your opinion, we read you.

