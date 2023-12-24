Surely many fans have seen the recent movie Super Mario and they want to keep the plumber in mind in all areas. Here we bring you information to activate the so-called “Super Mario Mode” in the messaging app WhatsApp.

All over the world WhatsApp It is probably the most used quick messaging application for years. It is something that is not surprising, but it does have several unique features that you should not overlook and that will allow you to greatly optimize your personal application.

these are the steps to follow

Los steps to follow They are simple and consist of activating different customization options for the app so that it looks as if it were from Nintendo itself. From MAG, they tell us these options:

Change the app icon: You can search for the Mario icon you want in PNG, for example the one from Super Mario Run. Then download Nova Launcher and configure it as you want, then click on the WhatsApp icon, press Edit, select Applications and then access your gallery to find the logo you downloaded previously and change it.

Add Super Mario stickers: We have several stickers from the Mario movie available on Stycker.ly and you can find them at this link.

Change the conversation wallpaper: After downloading the background image you want, then click on Settings in WhatsApp, go to Chats and set the wallpaper you have downloaded. Finally, you can also change your profile picture to one of Super Mario that you have previously downloaded: when you have it downloaded, go to Settings, click on your profile photo and change it to the photo that you have downloaded.

¿What do you think? We also remind you that on the website we already explain how to send Super Mario audios via WhatsApp.

