Miles Morales may have completely changed his role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Miles Morales is the protagonist of the Spider-Verse movies

Join the conversation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been one of the great premieres related to Marvel of this year. One of the big surprises that the Spider-Man movie left was that Miles Morales was not only sent to the Tierra-42 in the wrong dimension, but Miles Morales is actually the villain we know as The Prowler. In this world Spider-Man does not exist and Miles Morales becomes the main villain of Earth-42His world.

Miles Morales may have completely changed his role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This was a great turn of events. which not only ended up being shocking, but also set up the events in the next film in the trilogy Beyond the Spider-Verse. Despite how natural this idea feels in the plot, it seems that this was not the original plan for the finale, as the trio of directors revealed. Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos y Justin K. Thompson In an interview.

When asked about the ending of the film, Powers explained that initially in this dimension it was Uncle Aaron, who is still alive on Earth-42, with Miles’ father Jeff dying in his place, who was The Prowler. This would rule out the possibility that the villain was Miles Morales.. However, during a meeting while they were in production, The new idea suddenly occurred to Powers.who couldn’t wait to share it with the rest of his classmates:

So, Aaron it was still The Prowler and this was also pretty far along in development. Something different occurred to me and that is: Miles should be The Prowler. There was already a design for this Miles Morales, but we asked that the character be redesigned as The Prowler.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has not yet set a release date.

Join the conversation