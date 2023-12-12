Rarely has a rookie been as anticipated as Pedro Acosta. The Spaniard has amazed since his second Moto3 Grand Prix, at Losail in 2021: starting from the pit lane, he made a spectacular comeback to obtain an acclaimed first victory. Acosta became champion in his first season in the category and then spent two years in Moto2, winning a second world title. His performances have often led him to be called the “new Marquez”.

For his first test on a MotoGP bike in Valencia last week, the focus was mostly on the real Marc Marquez, doing his first laps on the Ducati, but also Acosta’s debut on the KTM Tech3, ridden this year by Pol Espargaro, attracted the interest of the pilots.

“I also looked at Pedro’s driving style”, confirmed Enea Bastianini, who already considers the only rookie of the 2024 season “fantastic” in his driving: “I found him halfway through the session and he was very good. He has a good driving style, he is already fast and will probably be so from the first Grand Prix.”

The tone is therefore the right one, and Hervé Poncharal is particularly happy to welcome such an eagerly awaited driver into its ranks. “When you have someone like Pedro Acosta, who won two world titles in three years, who arrives in MotoGP at the age of 19, and when you heard what Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo have said in the last few days about the fact that he is the future point of reference for MotoGP in the coming seasons, it is obvious that there are many expectations”, confirmed the founder of the Tech3 team to Canal+ during the test. “For us it is obviously an honor, but also a great pressure. A positive pressure.”

“We also know that the first laps on a MotoGP, when you come from Moto2, which is the intermediate category, are always incredible sensations for the rider. There is double the power, braking with carbon discs, electronics that you have to manage and that you don’t have in Moto2. On a human level, it’s always incredible to be there and witness the debriefing of the first laps.”

Naturally, Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon listened carefully to Pedro Acosta’s first impressions. The Frenchman said he was impressed by the technical knowledge of the 19-year-old rider, who was hired by KTM even before his debut in the World Championship and who had previously been included in the Ajo team, a partner of the Austrian manufacturer.

“It must be said that all the Spanish riders who go to Ajo have a very specific way of working. They are well trained, they know how to work,” Goyon told the official MotoGP website. “We all know that to be at this level you have to have a lot of skills, but not only that, you have to work a lot. When they come from this Spanish school, they know how to work, how to train, that they have to spend a lot of time in the box, with the team, to understand how things work. In MotoGP, the electronics aspect is quite impressive, it’s an important thing to learn and they know how to handle it. They know they have to work with the team.”

Pedro Acosta’s first comments impressed Tech3

“Pedro is very mature, he knows everything and has a fairly high level of technical knowledge. He knows a lot about bikes and I think he has all it takes to do a good job. It’s still early, so it’s difficult to talk about him, but he is It’s clear that we were impressed by his first laps, his calmness and his knowledge of the bike.”

Poncharal amazed by Acosta’s maturity

For his part, Hervé Poncharal was impressed by his new rider’s approach even before he got on the KTM, and in particular by his ability to stay focused on the essentials. He noticed this ability when Acosta was confirmed in the team, when he had not yet secured the Moto2 title.

“What I like about Pedro is that he doesn’t need to talk to everyone: he keeps his group around him, his inner circle, his family, and he’s still quite shy, whereas with his profile he could be a superstar,” explained the Tech3 boss in an interview with Motorsport.com. “But he keeps a low profile and he likes it, so when he won in Moto3, we just exchanged ‘hello’, ‘congratulations’, etc.”

“From Moto2 it was more or less the same and I was very impressed because since we knew 100% that he would be our rider, we discussed and he was very intelligent, which I appreciated. Instead of saying ‘I’m going to to race in MotoGP, I want to go to the garage, I want to get on the bike, work on my position and tell you what I need’, it was the opposite, he said ‘I’m very happy to be in MotoGP with you next year, but for the moment it’s better not to talk too much, I want to keep my energy with one goal, I only have one goal, which is the Moto2 title.’ This is what he said to Nicolas Goyon and me. We said that we needed a minimal information and he replied: ‘Let me win the championship, then I will be completely with you, for the moment I don’t want distractions'”.

“For me, since he is still very young, it is proof of his maturity, his intelligence and his commitment to what he does. So I told him: ‘Pedro, I am impressed by what you told me and wrote, and I won’t bother you until you’re Moto2 world champion.’ But this demonstrates his professionalism, his intelligence and his commitment.”

Pedro Acosta

“In the past I have had very young top riders, but it is the first time that one has had this attitude. Maybe Zarco had it, but Zarco was much older, he was 25 or 26 years old. Pedro is incredible for this and he has not he needs management to tell him what to do. You can tell it comes from his heart and his impressions.”

Ambitions to be channeled

Although he demonstrated exemplary patience before joining Tech3, Pedro Acosta remains very ambitious, despite having to accept that he is a rookie like the others, with an enormous amount of things to learn. His lap times were immediately encouraging in the Valencia test, but he finished the day in 18th place. A result far from those he has been used to in recent years, which he must accept for the moment, as the priority is above all to gain experience.

“He can’t wait,” confirmed Francesco Guidotti, team manager of the official team. “It’s like this every year with the rookies, it’s normal. He’s impatient and we’re eager to see him on our bike. For him it’s truly a new adventure because the leap from Moto2 to MotoGP is a big one. He’ll find himself with the best riders in the world and this is an aspect that must be taken into consideration.”

“If you look at the ranking, he’s not in the lead, unlike the last two years. He has to make the most of this day, the only one in which we can’t plan specific work. He just has to drive and get familiar with things. It’s important knowing how to prepare physically. In my opinion, that’s all. The real first test will be in Sepang, for the Shakedown.”

Pedro Acosta was eager to discover the KTM

For the moment, Acosta has been riding a bike in basic configuration, without the carbon frame launched by KTM this year. “It’s absolutely not interesting, I think, to listen to his comments between the basic frame and the carbon frame,” Poncharal said. “He will find out from Malaysia.”

Be that as it may, the Tech3 team boss is not worried about Acosta’s ability to adapt and positively evaluates his desire for results: “In any case, when you have the results on the track that he has, obviously you are a beast of a driver. He has Having had his fill of victories in Moto3 and Moto2 and now the great adventure is MotoGP. He will compete with the best riders in the world on the most sophisticated and powerful bikes, and he can’t wait. He is humble and ambitious at the same time, but ambitious in a positive sense.”

“He stands in front of the bike like a child in front of the Christmas tree before opening the presents,” added the manager. “From a human point of view, it’s fantastic. On this day, the track and weather conditions are not excellent, so it’s more about getting him and the team to understand the bike, so that he can go for the break winter with a good feeling. The first real tests will begin in Malaysia, in Sepang, in February.”

Interview by Lewis Duncan, with Basile Davoine and Léna Buffa

