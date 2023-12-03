The 19-year-old Spaniard has caused an incredible stir in the MotoGP paddock since his Moto3 debut in 2021, when he took his first win in his second race, starting from the pitlane, before winning the title.

After his second year in Moto2 with Aki Ajo’s KTM-backed team, Acosta won the championship with two races to spare, but had already secured his MotoGP debut with GasGas Tech3 for 2024.

Many have drawn comparisons between him and Marc Marquez, and Acosta’s will be one of the most anticipated rookie seasons ever in MotoGP.

Despite having been only 1.2 seconds behind in his first official test aboard the GasGas-branded KTM in Valencia, Acosta wanted to downplay the hypothesis that he could be a title candidate from his first season in the premier class.

“I hope it’s not too many,” he joked when asked how many seasons he will need to fight for the MotoGP world championship. “No, in the end we won’t talk about the championship because it would be stupid after just one day of testing.”

“I don’t know, it’s true that I won’t talk about me, but about the bike. It will be very competitive, but I don’t know if next year or the one after. But it will be so soon. You can’t imagine how many people are working on it, so the bike will be fast”.

Acosta then explained that KTM didn’t put any pressure on him for his MotoGP debut, also praising the Austrian brand for the support it offered him.

“In the box and also in the brand, no one compared me to anyone,” he said. “I’m very happy about this, because it’s difficult for everyone when you expect something from a person or these things.”

“But I have to say that everyone in the garage and in the Pierer Mobility Group gives me their all without thinking about the results. This is very important. My technical boss, Paul Trevathan, has been here since the beginning of the project with Pol (Espargaro).”

“The thing he always told me before going to the track is: ‘If you want to change something, tell me, I’m here for you’. And I told him: ‘No, I’m here for you’. He knows how to help me understand how to ride me and knows perfectly the tools needed to prepare the bike for this.”

“I’m happy to be part of this group of people. They are really amazing and very willing to help me get to this point.”

