The defender had a bad time with the Biancocelesti environment between indigestible celebrations, a complex relationship with Sarri and the protests from the public he will meet again on Sunday in Rome

Elmar Bergonzini

December 15th – 12.03pm – Rome

A first time. But the environment is still predictable. Francesco Acerbi returns, for the first time, as Lazio's opponent at the Olimpico. His relationship with the club, teammates, technical staff and fans is not at all idyllic. The current Inter defender was booed for months by the Biancocelesti public: he was accused of lacking a spirit of sacrifice when Maurizio Sarri replaced Simone Inzaghi on the Lazio bench. The way of defending changed and he, who for years was leader of the Biancocelesti's defensive department, never did anything to hide his doubts.

BREAK

—

Several reviewable performances, controversial celebrations towards the fans, as well as some public statements with which he tried to force the renewal of the contract, even though the deadline was still far away and he was among the richest in the locker room, did the rest. Many booed him even when he was still wearing the biancoceleste shirt and during his last summer as a Lazio player he was also criticized during the preparation in Auronzo. Sarri, who also didn't have an excellent relationship with him, tried to defend him, interrupted training to ask the fans not to boo him. However, tension remained between the parties, to the point that just over a month later Acerbi left Lazio to move to Inter.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

THE RETURN

—

Last season Acerbi only challenged the Biancocelesti in April and at San Siro. He missed the first leg match, at the Olimpico: he was still under contract with Lazio (but effectively out of the squad) and only a few days later he would have moved to Milan. Sunday evening (playing at 8.45pm) will therefore be his first match in front of the old crowd. The previous De Vrij, who in turn had a bad relationship with the Lazio team, shows that time does not particularly alleviate this type of grudge: the Dutchman missed the first three matches (between championship and cup) against the Biancocelesti, but when he passes the Olimpico is booed with every touch of the ball. He is never spared. And this is what probably awaits Acerbi. Because the relationship ended badly. Very bad. And the first time as an opponent at the Olimpico, no one will do anything to hide the annoyance and disappointment at how the divorce came about. After there had been so much love in the beginning and it seemed like it could last forever.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED