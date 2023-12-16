Suara.com – Acer has launched the AI-powered Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72), featuring an Intel Core Ultra processor with Intel Arc and Intel AI Boost graphics processing unit (GPU).

Aimed at students, professionals, and creators, this thin and light laptop promises efficient computing for AI workloads and immersive experiences.

Acer prioritizes AI features on the Swift Go 14, such as Acer PurifiedVoice and Acer PurifiedView for video conferencing, as well as customization tools on OLED laptops.

Equipped with the latest Intel Core 7 155H processor, the Swift Go 14 meets Intel Evo Edition standards, offering instant startup, fast charging and up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

With Intel AI Boost and Intel Arc GPU, this laptop delivers optimal performance, ideal for casual gaming or content creation.

Reported by the Gizmochina page, Sunday (17/12/2023), the Acer Swift Go 14 also supports Intel Unison, allowing seamless integration with Android or iOS devices.

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72). (Acer)

Acer QuickPanel appears when camera or microphone use is detected, simplifying configuration.

Acer AlterView uses AI-generated depth maps to turn 2D images into 3D animated wallpapers.

It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

The display covers the entire DCI-P3 color gamut and is certified with VESA Display HDR True Black 500.

Designed for mobility, the Swift Go 14 features a lightweight aluminum chassis, weighs 1.32 kg, and measures 14.9 mm thin.

The eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad, made from recycled plastic thrown into the ocean, offers a larger scrolling surface.

Important connectivity ports, including USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD slot, are present, along with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio for the best wireless connections.

Price & availability

Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) will be available in North America in January 2024, starting from 799.99 US Dollars or around IDR 12,422 million.

This laptop arrives in EMEA this December, starting from 1,199 Euros or IDR 20.43 million.