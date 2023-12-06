The new gaming laptop Nitro V 16 (ANV16-41) arrives with processors of the Ryzen 7 8040 family Powered by Ryzen AI, based on Zen4 architecture. In addition to this, it is accompanied by an NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, perfect for running the latest games.

It is a laptop that, as its name suggests, has a 16-inch WQXGA or WUXGA screen, 16:10, and has a high refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, which implies a response time of only 3 ms.

The interesting thing about the commitment to this GPU is that it is also available with DLSS 3.5 or what has been the generation of images through AI that will allow you to reach those 165 fps that the monitor is capable of displaying per second.

NVIDIA RTX It is the generation of GPUs with Raytracing support that allows obtaining images with great detail in both reflections and lighting. And, indeed, you can take advantage of all this with the new Acer Nitro V 16.

The laptop will arrive with a maximum configuration of Ryzen 7 8845HS with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5,600 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. To cool the entire equipment, it has a dual fan system that will allow long hours of gaming without overheating or performance drop with direct access to maximum cooling with the NitroSense key.

In terms of connectivity, we are talking about a USB-C port, two USB 3 ports, HDMI, microSD card reader and compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E.

Acer Nitro V 16 price and availability

Acer has been somewhat prescient with the announcement of this equipment and it will not be available until April 2024 and that’s been almost 5 months of waiting since now.

The base price of the laptop will start from 1,199 euroswith the most basic hardware configuration, which they have not been able to share with us, for now, since it will be at CES 24 when they have everything defined.

As a gift, Acer offers a month’s subscription to Xbox Game Pass that gives access to PC games in streaming and local mode.