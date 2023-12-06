Acer has just updated its line of gaming computers with the new Acer Nitro V 16. We are facing a proposal aimed at those users who are looking for a laptop balanced in performance and price. If you are one of them, this laptop may fit your needs.

The Nitro series, remember, is the most “economical” alternative from the Taiwanese manufacturer. It offers good features, but comes with less premium materials and not so advanced cooling systems. The historic Predator series, for its part, is Acer’s most ambitious in gaming.

Technical sheet of the new Acer Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16

screen

16 inches WQXGA or WUXGA

Patient 165 Hz

3ms response time

processor

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

gpu

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

memory

Hasta 32 GB de RAM DRR5

storage

Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

camera

Webcam compatible con IA

ports

1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Tipo-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Tipo-C, RJ-45

wireless connectivity

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

battery

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion)

SO

Windows 11

precio

From 1,199 euros

A balanced gaming laptop from 1,199 euros

The new Acer Nitro V 16 arrives in different configurations. It offers us a 16 inch screen with WQXGA or WUXGA resolution, refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and response time of 3 ms. When choosing our gaming equipment we will have to pay attention to these points.

At the processing level, Acer has chosen the new AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS. These chips based on the Zen4 CPU architecture, which were presented today by AMD, boast greater performance and embrace the tasks related to artificial intelligence so important today.





The graphics section is made up of the mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4060, equipped with DLSS 3 technology. If we talk about RAM, the Acer Nitro V 16 raises this section to 32 GB de RAM DRR5an amount that may be ideal for many users.





Speaking of storage, the brand suggests choosing a device with up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD, another important point, especially if we take into account that games are becoming heavier and heavier. The ports are one USB-C 4.0, two USB 3.0, one HDMI and a microSD card reader.





Although the computer is not part of the Predator family, Acer has taken care of the cooling. In this sense, it has incorporated a thermal solution of double fan which allows us to keep the temperature under control even while we are playing demanding titles.

Regarding games, the firm promises that the computer (it will depend on the configuration we choose) will be capable of running a huge number of popular titles. However, two in particular are mentioned: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, which has been redeemed with its updates, and ‘Alan Wake 2’

Price and availability of the new Acer Nitro V 16

The computer will be available in Spain from April 2024 with a starting price of 1.199 euros.

Images: Acer

