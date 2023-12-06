Acer has accustomed us to a product catalog with laptops, tablets, monitors, projectors and accessories. The Taiwanese manufacturer, however, has decided to expand its presence in the technological world with its own portable charging stationsbatteries and solar panels.

Acer’s foray into this category comes with a variety of products that aim to accompany us at different times when we are far from a plug to charge our devices. Imagine a getaway away from the city, in the middle of nature. Let’s see in detail what’s new from Acer.

Technical sheet of Acer charging stations

Acer ASP311

acer ASP321

Acer ASP331

dimensions

301 mm x 227 mm x 193 mm

432 mm x 270 mm x 300 mm

536 mm x 303 mm x 343 mm

weight

7 kg

22 kg

34 kg

ability

512 Wh

1.229 Wh

2.560 Wh

power

600 W

1.800 W

3.000 W

maximum power

1.000 W

3.000 W

5.000 W

Departure ports

2 x AC, 2 x USB-A, 2 x Type-C, 2 x DC 5521 and a car port.

2 x AC, 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-A fast charging, 2 x Type-C, 2 x DC 5521 and a car port.

3 x AC, 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-A fast charging, 2 x Type-C, 1 x Anderson and a car port.

precio

From 699 euros

From 1,399 euros

From 2,199 euros

Portable charging stations

Acer’s energy catalog comes with three portable charging stations. First of all, we find the Acer ASP311, a proposal 301 mm wide, 227 mm high, 193 mm deep and 7 kg in weight. It has a capacity of 512 Wh, which means that, on paper, we will have 512 W available to our devices for one hour.

But we don’t always need that much, so the station can also supply us, for example, 256 W for 2 hours (this may vary in a real scenario). It is important that we keep this concept in mind for the next products that we will see in this article. In addition, the Acer ASP311 will offer us a maximum power of 1,000 W, a point that we will have to take into account when powering devices.





Acer ASP311

The manufacturer promises that the station will still have more than 80% capacity after 3,000 charging cycles. It also offers us a variety of ports: 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, a car port and 2 DC 5521 ports. For charging we can use an AC input, the car port or a 200 W photovoltaic input system, that is, we can connect a solar panel.





Acer ASP321

Acer has also presented the Acer ASP321. Here we find a larger device (432 mm x 270 mm x 300 mm) and heavier (22 kg), but with greater features. It has a capacity of 1,229 Wh and a maximum power of 3,000 W. As for the ports, there are 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-A fast charging, 2 USB-C, a car port and 2 DC ports 5521. We can charge it through the AC port, the car charging port or a 400 W solar panel.





Acer ASP331

Finally, we have the portable charging station Acer ASP331. It is the most ambitious product and, consequently, the most voluminous (536 mm x 303 mm x 343 mm) and heaviest (34 kg). The capacity jumps to 2,560 Wh and the peak power is 5,000 W. This model comes with several ports: 3 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-A fast charging, 2 USB-C, a car port , 2 CC 5521, and an Anderson plug. It can be charged via its AC connector, a car charger, or 2 400W solar panel photovoltaic input slots.

Battery and solar panels

Acer has also presented a optional 2.5 kWh battery for the ASP331 charging station. It can be connected to the external power supply individually or in parallel up to six units to reach a capacity of 17.5 kWh. Acer claims that a maximum configuration could supply electricity to a standard home (with a consumption between 750 and 1,000 W) for about 24 hours.

We also find three high-power folding solar panels that are presented as an alternative to power a wide variety of devices. In all cases we are faced with proposals that come with IP67 protection and include adjustable support. Specifically, these are the 400 W ASP330, the 200 W ASP320 and the 100 W ASP310.

Price and availability of the new Acer

Acer ASP311: from 699 euros

Acer ASP321: from 1,399 euros

Acer ASP331: from 2,199 euros

2.5 kWh battery: from 1,699 euros

Panel solar Acer ASP310 de 100W: from 229 euros

Panel solar Acer ASP320 de 200W: from 449 euros.

Panel solar Acer ASP330 de 400W: from 849 euros.

All products will be available in Spain from March 2024.

