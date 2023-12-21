Acer continues to evolve this concept of a cheap laptop based on the Google operating system that comes with improvements to more than meet the specification Chromebook Plus.

Furthermore, it also improves in terms of performance with a capable processor and enough RAM to handle any heavy office task.

It is not the most powerful model at the GPU level, but I think we are all in agreement if I say that these types of laptops are not designed as a gaming platform.

It is interesting to note the company's effort in terms of sustainability and that both the packaging and, for example, the plastic that covers the enormous trackpad are made of recycled materials.

Let's look at the big four improvements of this model compared to previous generations as well as a point in which perhaps it should improve.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514Procesador

AMD Ryzen 3 7320C

Graphic card

RDNA2

RAM memory

8 GB LPDDR5x | 16 GB LPDDR5x

Screen size

14″ IPS

1.920 x 1.200 px | 16:10

Storage

128 GB | 256 GB

Operating system

Chrome OS

wireless networks

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

Physical connections

2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen1

USB-A 3.2 Gen1

HDMI

Minijack

Battery

Up to 12 hours

53 Wh

Dimensions

319 x 227 x 19,9 mm

1,45 kg

Extras

Kensington Lock

AI Support

Precio

From 349 euros

The best of the Acer Chromebook Plus 514

One of the specifications of Chromebook Plus by Google is the availability of a screen, at least FullHD and the Acer model complies. Ride a 16:10 IPS panel with 1,920 x 1,200 px resolution.

It is not the screen 14 inches with the highest brightness on the market, yes, staying at just over 250 cd/m2 but it does have good contrast and viewing angles thanks to being an IPS panel.

The next thing, and another of the requirements to have that Plus tag, is your webcamyou have to have one resolution 1,080p at least and it is something that this laptop integrates as standard in the upper frame of the screen.

It is not the best webcam on the market, but it is more than enough to offer good quality in Google Meet video calls, something that stands out compared to previous generations and many laptops on the market beyond Chromebooks.

The third update is your power y autonomy is that there is already a minimum processor, something that many manufacturers in previous generations relegated these computers to very basic tasks.

Now this model mounts a Ryzen 3 con GPU Radeon 610M y 8GB RAM which is even optimized for online streaming games through platforms like Xbox.

As we see, the great improvement comes in terms of optimization in the field of ChromeOS software and its web browser, since at the hardware performance level, the improvement over a traditional Chromebook with Core i3-N305 is too little to justify the change.

In terms of GPU, this model falls behind even a traditional Chromebook in 3D performance, being capable of performing 27fps in tests such as GFXBench. If you want to play with this computer you would have to think about an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and streaming games.

To receive the Chromebook label you need to meet a minimum of 10 hours of operation and this team passes them. We have been able to play FullHD video for more than 9 hours if we do not abuse the screen brightness, for example.

And last, but not least, the software now offers compatibility with AI features such as intelligent deletion of objects in photos or automatic transcription or background blur in video calls.

What Acer should improve compared to other Chromebook Plus

And here I am going to comment on a point that I did not like compared to other models and that is the launch price of this Chromebook, since although it is true that it improves compared to previous generations, the performance of the Ryzen 5 falls slightly behind that of others Chromebook Plus con chip Intel.

It is true that the launch price of this model was 509 euros with Ryzen 3 and 128 GB or 599 euros for the top model with Ryzen 5 7520C and 256 GB of storage, prices that already place it at the level of much more versatile laptops, beyond Chromebook.

During the writing of the article we have been able to see how the price of this most basic model is already at a more reasonable 349 euros.

Who is this Acer Chromebook Plus 514 for?

If you are looking for a cheap computer with which to do basic tasks that you can do through a web browser It is, without a doubt, an option to consider due to its current price and the portability and autonomy it offers.

Acer's latest Chromebook has advanced software functionalities with AI support and is a great platform to be able to work in the cloud with full interaction with Android phones.

If you are not clear about the handicap of having a computer with ChromeOS, I would almost say that, for a little more money, make the jump to a traditional laptop and avoid headaches.

It is a perfect team like remote work toolfor students and for companies that can do all their work from cloud platforms including the Adobe online suite or Office 365 apart from the entire Google ecosystem.

In my particular case I would miss the option of having a complete application to edit video and edit audio and I would have to search cloud options as well as, of course, sufficient performance to execute those tasks in a reasonable time.