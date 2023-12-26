Suara.com – Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto together with the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) attended a gathering and prayer event with Acehnese ulama and community leaders which was held at the Hermes Palace Hotel Ballroom, Banda Aceh, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

The event was also to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Aceh tsunami which occurred on December 26 2004.

On this occasion, the Acehnese ulama and community leaders who were present conveyed their messages and hopes to Prabowo if he was later elected President of the Republic of Indonesia for the 2024-2029 period.

Represented by Walidi H. Mustafa Sarong, one of the messages from Acehnese ulama and community leaders was that Prabowo would be able to continue the good things that had been done for Aceh in the future.

“Mr SBY, from becoming Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs until becoming elected president, he has never forgotten Aceh, until today he has changed positions but is still loyal to Aceh,” said Mustafa.

“Hopefully Mr. Prabowo Subianto will be President in 2024. Please maintain this. That is our hope, the hope of the nation and state. Through you, hopefully Aceh will be safe, comfortable, peaceful and serene,” he continued.

In line with these hopes, ulama and community leaders throughout Aceh also hope that the peace that has been created so far in Aceh will continue to be maintained if Prabowo leads Indonesia in the future.

“Then, we always hope through you that peace in Aceh will continue, meaning don't break up halfway,” said Mustafa.

“We, on behalf of all Acehnese ulama, wish you continued health by Allah SWT in carrying out our interests and the nation that we love,” he concluded.