At Ruetir.com we always bet on original content. And in this way, offer you a special window into an incredible world such as the video game industry. We recently shared our interview with Kenichi Hashimoto, who is the producer of the renowned game Ace Attorney and it was very successful.

The series of Ace Attorney It is characterized by its variety, its narrative and by bringing us truly charismatic characters who have gone down in history. It is undoubtedly one of the emblems of Nintendo and has not only conquered a specific audience, but also thousands of fans of all kinds around the world.

In fact, something that shocked and surprised us in equal measure in the recent interviewwas the fact that the producer of Ace Attorney commented that he would be extremely interested in a union with Pokémon. More specifically with the acclaimed Detective Pikachu. To our question of:

“A few years ago, we had a crossover between Ace Attorney and the Professor Layton series. What other franchise would you like to see Phoenix Wright collaborate with in the future?”

Kenichi Hashimoto answered:

“Although we have no plans to do so, I personally think a Pokémon crossover would be fun.: Detective Pikachu would fit the bill!”