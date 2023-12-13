Today we have news for Nintendo Switch players who want to get their hands on Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. We already know that it will be launched on January 25, 2024 for €50, and a physical edition has already been confirmed in the West as well, after the same was detailed for Japan.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

This time the information focuses on the future of the franchise. Although this compilation completes the availability of the main Ace Attorney games on Switch, the producer Kenichi Hashimoto hinted in an interview with Nintendo Life that more could be on the way.

Although he did not explicitly confirm new releases, his comment suggests future updates. Fans may see this as an encouraging sign for the series’ future, with the possibility of new Phoenix Wright games, additional remakes, or even the localization of Japan-exclusive titles like Ace Attorney Investigations 2.

We leave you with his words:

I don’t think Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy marks the end of the Ace Attorney series. There are no announcements regarding the future of the franchise at this time, but stay tuned for updates in the future!

Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with the link to our complete coverage of the game. You can also leave your opinion about the title below in the comments. And don’t forget that we interviewed Kenichi Hashimoto, producer of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

