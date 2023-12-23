When winter arrives, the particular drop in the mercury begins. And, with it, the increase in our electricity rate as a result of the number of hours we need to invest to heat the environment in our home. That, the greater the number of square meters, the more complex it is.

As the price of electricity grew during 2022, many citizens began to explore all the options that existed in terms of heating. With the aim of avoiding spending more than necessary. This year, the OCU has published an analysis that allows us to identify from the first moment which is the most economical heating system.

The most economical heating

To carry out the analysis, the cost of heating a 90 square meter home has been taken as a starting point. And, furthermore, some cold region of our country has been used as a reference point, such as the Community of Madrid or Albacete.

We start with heat pumps, which work by exchanging energy with the outside to heat or cool the home. In the case of air conditioners, it is an air-air heat pump that is used to heat or cool the air inside a home. We can also opt for aerothermal energy, which are air-water heat pumps that heat through a circuit, presenting a very similar operation to what we could find in a boiler. In this case, the cost would be between 240 and 300 euros. The positive part is that, in addition, they would also serve to cool the home during the summer, being more versatile than single heating systems.

Next, the second most economical heating system is gas boilers. Currently, according to OCU figures, 33% of Spanish homes are heated with this system. This is one of the best options we can find for homes located in cold areas, mainly because of the efficiency they offer, much higher than older boilers. Average consumption would be around 308 euros per year.

More options

We would complete the podium of the most economical options with biomass stoves and boilers. That is, those that use organic waste to provide heating. The most common option is pellets, but there are several other options on the market that allow us to fulfill the same function. In this case, we find the possibility of installing a stove, which is responsible for distributing hot air. Or, failing that, opt for boilers, which are responsible for heating water circuits that, subsequently, distribute the heat with radiators. In this case, we would have to face a cost that would be around 559 euros per year, with the same conditions as the previous examples.

In addition, we could also consider other options. But all of them more expensive than what we have discussed so far. This is the case of electric accumulators and radiators, they are very easy to install and require a very low initial investment, however, we would have to face an expense that would be 1,174 euros in the case of radiators and 1,067 euros if we are interested in accumulators. Or resort to traditional sources, such as convectors and heaters, which, although they have the advantage of heating small spaces in a short period of time, also require greater expense if their use is continued over time.