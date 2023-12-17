According to the first exit polls, the parliamentary elections held on Sunday in Serbia were won by the center-right Serbian Progressive Party, the center-right party of President Aleksandar Vučić. Based on the partial data of the ballot, the Progressive Party would have obtained 47 percent of the votes, against 23 percent for “Serbia against violence”, the coalition in which all the opposition parties had gathered, which brings the same name of the huge protests organized over the summer after two mass shootings in the space of a few days. Vučić's party has dominated Serbian politics for about ten years now, and with these results it could obtain 130 of the 250 seats in the country's parliament.

In November Vučić dissolved parliament and called early elections with a strategy that his party had often used to maximize consensus in times of difficulty: from 2012 to today, Serbia has voted more or less once every two years. The Progressive Party was already considered the favorite in the polls before the elections: the CRTA institute (Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability) gave it 49 percent, compared to 40 for Serbia against violence.

In recent years Vučić has managed to enormously consolidate the control exercised by his party over politics, the media and Serbian society. He uses rhetoric similar to that of other authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe on the rights of migrants and the LGBT+ community, and the government supported by a large majority by his party has been accused of having links to criminal gangs responsible for violence, extortion and illegal trafficking in various areas of the country.

Nominally the Progressive Party is in favor of rapprochement with the European Union, but in fact Serbia is also one of Russia's closest European allies, to which it is linked by solid cultural and economic ties. To date, Serbia is the only country in geographical Europe not to have joined the sanctions established by the Union against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

